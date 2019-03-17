More charges against former Louisiana port official

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff says more people now say a businessman and former Louisiana port official stole investments from them, and he's been arrested on new charges.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said in a news release that 45-year-old Kristian Gaudet of Cut Off now faces 25 charges. They include 10 counts each of felony theft and money laundering, one of racketeering and four of exploiting the infirm.

Gaudet was arrested in February on two counts of felony theft.

The investigation continues. Webre asks anyone who has invested since 2012 with Gaudet or Kris Gaudet Insurance and Financial Services to come forward if they didn't get all their money back.

Gaudet is also a former vice president of the Greater Lafourche Port Commission.

