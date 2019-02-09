More drugs seized in Sioux Falls in 2018 than ever before.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police seized a record amount of drugs in 2018, with collections of meth leading the way, the city's police chief said.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns said drug prices have never been lower and supplies have never been greater, and he noted a correlation between illegal drugs and other crimes, KELO-TV reported.

"We know that drug trafficking, drug use, and drug crime drive the majority of other property crimes and violent crimes in our city," said Burns. There were eight murders in the city last year, compared to 10 in 2017. But the number of rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults increased.

The drug task force confiscated as much as 56 pounds (25 kilograms) of meth last year, compared to just over 11 pounds (5 kilograms) in 2017.

"We seized more meth in the month of October (last year) then we did in the entirety of 2017," Burns said.

Heroin seizures were also up. The task force took almost 8.5 pounds (3.8 kilograms) of heroin off the streets in 2018 after seizing less than a pound (450 grams) the year before.

Burns emphasized his department will continue to prioritize drug seizures.

"I've said it before from this podium and I'll say it again: We know we can't arrest our way out of the drug problem, so it has to be a comprehensive look. But I can tell you the enforcement piece has to be a fundamental piece to it," the police chief said.

