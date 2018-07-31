More than 400 new Louisiana laws take effect Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — More than 430 new Louisiana laws are taking effect in August.

Starting Wednesday, hazing penalties will toughen, spurred by the death of an LSU freshman after a fraternity drinking ritual. Louisiana's waiting period to get married is dropping from 72 hours to 24 hours from the issuance of the marriage license to the ceremony.

Legislators are requiring schools to give parents information about flu causes and vaccines. They've lifted the ban on switchblade knives. They're prohibiting the tethering of pets during a hurricane or a flood.

Video poker facilities will face loosened restrictions. And companies selling DNA testing kits will have to tell Louisiana customers if their genetic material will be used for research or other purposes.

Lawmakers passed the measures during the regular legislative session that ended in May.