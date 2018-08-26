Mother charged in toddler's death after drug found in cup

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh woman is facing homicide charge after authorities said the narcotic fentanyl was found in her toddler daughter's pink sippy cup after the child's death.

Twenty-three-year-old Jhenea Pratt was charged Friday in Allegheny County with criminal homicide and child endangerment in the death of 17-month-old Charlette Napper-Talley.

Police responding to a 911 call in April found the toddler not breathing, and she was pronounced dead at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Authorities said in a criminal complaint that an autopsy that included three separate blood screenings found a lethal amount of fentanyl in her blood. They said Pratt told them she had "no clue" how the drug ended up in the beverage.

Court documents don't list an attorney for Pratt and a listed number for her couldn't be found Sunday.