Mother of boy who accidentally shot himself ticketed in case

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The mother of a 4-year-old boy who shot himself after finding an unsecured gun in a car has been charged with a misdemeanor.

Television station KCCI reported Wednesday that Rachel Marie Rowe has been charged with making a firearm available to a minor. Police Sgt. Paul Parizek says Rowe was ticketed for the simple misdemeanor.

In May, police were called to the southeast end of the city for a report of a shooting. Investigators say the boy had been left unattended in a car when he found the handgun and began playing with it. The gun fired, hitting the child in the shoulder.

The boy is expected to recover.

