Mother of child she reported missing pleads guilty to murder

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 21-year-old mother who hid the killing of her 3-year-old son and reported he disappeared at a Las Vegas-area park has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Cassie Smith could face more than 25 years in prison when she’s sentenced next month in the death of Daniel Theriot.

Smith’s 42-year-old former boyfriend, Joshua Lee Oxford, was sentenced Nov. 13 to 16-to-45 years in prison after he pleaded guilty.

Smith told police Oxford beat and poured hot water on the toddler before he died in September 2018.

The next day, Smith reported Daniel missing at the park and authorities distributed a photo showing the child dressed in a pirate costume.

His body was found a day later in the desert near Lake Mead.