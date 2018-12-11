Mother of missing daughter found guilty of murder

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — An Oxnard woman was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of her 3-year-old daughter.

The Ventura County Star reports Mayra Chavez also was found guilty Monday of felony assault on a child causing death and torture, the latter stemming from 2013 physical abuse allegations.

The 27-year-old Chavez had pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder as well as the assault and torture charges.

Kimberly Lopez had turned 3 just days before she died on June 21 or 22, 2015. According to testimony, she hit her head in her family's Oxnard home and had seizures that left her unable to move, but her parents never called 911 or sought medical attention. She died within hours.

Chavez's sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 14.

