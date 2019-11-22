Mother of missing girl transferred from hospital to jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman who authorities say tried to kill herself days after reporting her 5-year-old daughter missing earlier this month has been released from the hospital and booked into jail.

The Florida Times-Union reports that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that 27-year-old Brianna Williams had been transferred to the Duval County jail following nine days at a local hospital being treated for an apparent overdose. She was charged last week with child neglect and providing false information to police.

Williams reported Taylor Rose Williams missing from their Jacksonville home on Nov. 6., but the mother stopped cooperating with detectives after being questioned about inconsistencies in her story.

Investigators later found human remains near Brianna Williams’ hometown in Demopolis, Alabama. Authorities are still trying to confirm the victim’s identification.

___

Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com