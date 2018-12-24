Motorcyclist killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Authorities in North Las Vegas say a motorcyclist has died in a hit-and-run crash.

KVVU-TV reports that North Las Vegas police say the crash occurred Saturday around 4:30 a.m. near Craig Road and North Lamb Boulevard.

Investigators say a 53-year-old man on a motorcycle was stopped at a red light when he was rear-ended by an SUV.

The driver fled the scene and has not been located.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at a hospital.

His name has not been released.

Information from: KVVU-TV, http://www.kvvu.com