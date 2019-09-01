Motorist found shot to dead in crashed car on Long Island

NEW YORK (AP) — Police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a motorist found in a crashed car on Long Island.

The Suffolk County Police Department said officers responding to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. Sunday discovered the victim inside a 2013 BMW. Police said the car had crashed into a parked car and fence.

The victim was identified as Jaifield Gordon. The 18-year-old Medford resident was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives were asking anyone with information to call the homicide squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.