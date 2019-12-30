Motorist killed in crash with vehicle fleeing police

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A motorist was killed when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle fleeing officers in Indiana, according to police.

Officers were conducting a federal firearms investigation and attempted a traffic stop about 1 p.m. Monday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

That driver fled, later disregarded a traffic signal and struck a second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at a hospital. His passenger was hurt in the crash.

The motorist being pursued by police was arrested. Names of the suspect and the victims were not immediately released Monday evening.

Officers involved in the initial chase were part of the Crime Gun Intelligence Center, a collaboration between police agencies, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

The department said none its officers were pursuing the first vehicle at the time of the crash. An internal investigation will be conducted, it added.