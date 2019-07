Mueller to take center stage at Russia probe hearings

White House prepares for Mueller testimony President Trump said he will only watch “a little bit of” special counsel Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony on Wednesday. The rest of Washington is expected to stop in its tracks for the nationally televised spectacle. (July 23) Now Playing: White House prepares for Mueller testimony AD:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The former special counsel in the Trump-Russia probe, Robert Mueller, will finally face congressional interrogators on Wednesday, testifying in televised hearings.

Democrats hope Mueller's testimony will weaken President Donald Trump's reelection prospects in ways that Mueller's book-length report did not. Republicans are ready to defend Trump and turn their fire on Mueller and his team instead.

The back-to-back Capitol Hill appearances in the morning and at noon are Mueller's first since wrapping his two-year Russia probe last spring. The hearings carry the extraordinary spectacle of a prosecutor discussing in public a criminal investigation he conducted into a sitting U.S. president.

FILE - In this May 29, 2019, file photo, Special counsel Robert Mueller speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, about the Russia investigation. FILE - In this May 29, 2019, file photo, Special counsel Robert Mueller speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, about the Russia investigation. Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Mueller to take center stage at Russia probe hearings 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Mueller is known for his taciturn nature, and he has warned lawmakers that he will not stray beyond what's already been revealed in his report.