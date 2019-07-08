Mural with infamous Trump quotes at issue in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge has scheduled a hearing on whether New Orleans' regulations for murals violate the free speech of a landowner whose fence painting features infamous Donald Trump quotes from a 2005 "Access Hollywood" recording.

In large capital letters with cartoons replacing four words, the mural transcribes parts of the future president's conversation, including comments about a woman's breasts and his boast about grabbing women's genitals.

Landowner Neal Morris has asked Judge Martin Feldman to rule without trial. He says the regulations are unconstitutional and the city should be barred from enforcing them.

The city answered that courts have long approved reasonable restrictions on the manner in which free speech may be exercised. City officials say permits are needed to weed out ads and graffiti.

Feldman scheduled a hearing for 2 p.m. Monday.