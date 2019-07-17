Murder charges for man whose car went off pier, killing sons

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors have charged an Egyptian father with murder after he allegedly drove his family off a pier, killing his two autistic sons.

The district attorney's office says Wednesday that Ali Elmezayen (EL-mah-ZION) faces two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. There's a special circumstance allegation that the killings were carried out for financial gain.

Elmezayen is in custody on insurance fraud charges. Prosecutors in that case say he purchased $6 million in insurance policies to cover his family in the event of an accidental death two years before the 2015 pier plunge.

A lawyer for Elmezayen could not be found.

Investigators say Elmezayen intentionally drove off a wharf with his wife and two children inside the car. The woman was rescued but the boys died.