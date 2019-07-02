NC woman cited for contempt of court after outburst

GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — A woman attending a hearing for a North Carolina triple-murder suspect is behind bars, serving a 10-day sentence for contempt of court.

Media outlets report that 24-year-old Josselyn Farrior of Durham was sentenced Monday after a hearing in Alamance County court for 26-year-old Hyquan John Parker, formerly of Durham. He's being held without bond in the shooting deaths of three men Sunday in Burlington.

The Times News of Burlington reports that District Court Judge James Hill had asked four women associated with the victims to leave as he proceeded with other cases. Deputies say Farrior yelled at Hill from the hallway: "That's why you got voted out in Durham."

Hill lost his re-election bid in November. He was filling in for other judges Monday in Alamance County.

Information from: Times-News, http://www.thetimesnews.com