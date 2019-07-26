NE Indiana man dies weeks after being shot by a tossed gun

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A northeastern Indiana man has died weeks after being shot in the stomach by gun that was tossed onto a bed.

An obituary for 20-year-old Jerremmy Hall says the Kendallville man died Tuesday at a Fort Wayne hospital where he was taken following the July 6 shooting.

The (Kendallville) News Sun reports that Kendallville Police Chief Rob Wiley has confirmed Hall's death.

Police say an adult was handling a gun in a Kendallville apartment when the weapon was tossed onto a bed and it discharged, shooting Hall in the abdomen.

The findings from an autopsy planned for Friday will be forwarded to Noble County prosecutors.

Wiley says no charges have been filed in the shooting but the investigation is ongoing.

A preliminary investigation suggested the shooting was accidental.

Information from: The News-Sun, http://www.kpcnews.com