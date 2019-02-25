NFL player's passport, team-issued tablet stolen from car

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player's team-issued tablet and passport were stolen from his Jeep.

Atlanta police spokesman Jarius Daugherty tells news outlets that NFL running back Peyton Barber's SUV was broken into early Saturday in Buckhead. In addition to the passport and Microsoft Surface tablet, police say a group of men stole Barber's designer sunglasses and clothes.

Police said Barber's tablet contained playbook information, but a Buccaneers statement said the tablet only had videos and "nothing of much importance." The team was able to remotely disable the tablet.

Barber's vehicle wasn't the only one in the area hit Saturday morning: Surveillance video showed five men breaking into multiple vehicles.

Barber is an Alpharetta native who police say was visiting a friend in the area.