NJ finds 3 more convicted officials got new government jobs

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A review by the New Jersey attorney general's office has turned up at least three more cases of convicted public officials who were able to land new government jobs, despite a law barring them from such employment.

The attorney general's office provided its findings in response to a records request by The Associated Press.

Two were former school board members in Pleasantville and the third was a court administrator in Paterson. They pleaded guilty in 2007 to federal crimes for helping solicit and taking bribes, and served time in prison.

Th AP found they later landed low-level government jobs. But they are no longer in those positions.

State law requires prosecutors to file court documents disqualifying such officials from future government employment. In all three cases the paperwork hadn't been filed.

The review came after state worker was forced last year to resign his $70,000-a-year position after his corruption conviction came to light.