NY man shoots down drone searching for missing dog

NEW YORK (AP) — A Long Island man shot down a drone flying over his house in search of a missing dog.

Suffolk County Police say Gerard Chasteen used his shotgun to fire three bullets, striking the drone from his yard in the hamlet of St. James on Saturday.

The Mavic 2 Zoom https://bit.ly/2IBa4Pu belongs to Missing Angels-Long Island, a group whose mission is to find missing pets.

Members used GPS to pinpoint the location of the drone that had become unresponsive.

The 26-year-old Chasteen was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and prohibited use of a weapon. Police confiscated multiple shotguns from his home.

He will be arraigned at a later date.