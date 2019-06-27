NY mom in custody after twin daughters pronounced dead

MONTAUK, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a woman is in custody after her twin 2-year-old daughters were found in cardiac arrest inside a car at a Long Island park and later pronounced dead.

Suffolk County police say they received a 911 call of a possible suicidal woman and her two children at an unknown location. After an extensive search, police say they located the Medford woman's vehicle at the Montauk County Park in Montauk Thursday afternoon.

Police say the children were taken to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The mother has not been identified. Police say she was taken into custody at the scene.