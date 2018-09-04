NYC has paid $384 million in 5 years over police cases

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has paid $384 million over five years to settle police lawsuits.

The New York Post reports on Tuesday the city settled with about 5,800 people. The majority got between $5,001 and $25,000.

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio has vowed to crack down on frivolous claims.

Payments of $13?million each went last year to Antonio Yarbough and the estate of Abdul Shariff Wilson. They were convicted after a 1992 triple homicide and released in 2014 after DNA testing.

In December, the city settled with Andre Hatchett for over $12 million. He was convicted in a 1991 killing then released in 2016 after a prosecutor's review.

Other settlements involved the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner and the accidental shooting of Akai Gurley later that year. Their estates received $5.9 million and $4.5?million, respectively.

