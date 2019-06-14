NYC police: 29-year-old officer dies in suspected suicide

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a 29-year-old officer has died after shooting himself in the head on a Staten Island street.

Police say he was wounded around 3:45 p.m. Friday near the 121st Precinct.

It's the third suspected suicide in nine days at the New York Police Department.

Two officers died in suspected suicides within 24 hours of each other last week. Deputy Chief Steven Silks was found dead in a police vehicle in Queens on June 5. Detective Joseph Calabrese was found the next day at a Brooklyn beach.

Police say both succumbed to self-inflicted gunshot wounds to the head.

Those deaths prompted NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill to remind police personnel that help is available — and seeking it isn't a sign of weakness but of "great strength."