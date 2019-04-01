NYC police investigating rape allegation against NBA star

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police official says there's an investigation into a rape allegation against NBA start Kristaps Porzingis.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said on Monday that the department has an ongoing probe. The chief declined to give further details.

An attorney for Porzingis had acknowledged last week that a woman had accused the Dallas Mavericks forward of rape. The lawyer was responding to reports saying she had told police Porzingis raped her in his Manhattan apartment last year while he was playing for the Knicks.

The lawyer said said he filed a report with federal authorities saying the accuser was extorting his client.

The FBI declined comment on Monday.