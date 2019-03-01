2 arrests, officer on desk duty after wild NYC highway chase

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say they've arrested two suspects in a wild chase on a Manhattan highway and placed an officer on desk duty for apparently violating department rules about firing on a vehicle.

The FDR Drive was reopened in time for Friday morning's commute.

Police say officers tried to pull over a vehicle near 96th Street and Second Avenue around 9 p.m. Thursday. The driver rammed the police car and then fled onto the highway.

At about 15th Street, police stopped the vehicle and were approaching it when the driver reversed and struck an officer.

Police fired shots as the driver took off. Under department guidelines, officers can shoot at vehicles only if there's an immediate danger.

The vehicle was found abandoned. The officer was treated for minor injuries.