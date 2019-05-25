NYPD: Police officer shoots woman with knife

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say an officer shot a woman who was lunging at him with a knife.

A police spokesman says she was hospitalized and is expected to survive the shooting at about 11:30 p.m. Friday in Queens Village.

No officer was injured.

Police have no other immediate information about the violent encounter in a commercial neighborhood at 212th Street and Jamaica Avenue in Queens.