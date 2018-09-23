NYPD investigating 2 separate fatal stabbings

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department is investigating the deaths of two men in separate stabbings.

On Saturday, officers responding to an emergency call shortly before 7 a.m. arrived at West 176th Street and Haven Avenue in Manhattan to find a man on the ground.

The 35-year-old man had multiple stab wounds to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No identification has been released and no arrests have been made.

On Sunday, police in Brooklyn responded to an emergency call shortly after 2 a.m. and found a 22-year-old man with a stab wound to his stomach on Bainbridge Street.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities took another man into custody, but no arrests have been made.