Napa County sheriff's deputy fatally shoots armed suspect

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — The Napa County Sherriff's Department says it is investigating the fatal shooting of an armed suspect by one of its deputies.

The office says in a statement the man fired at least one shot from his parked car at the deputy Sunday night. It says the deputy returned fire and the man died at the scene.

Sheriff's spokesman Henry Wofford tells the San Francisco Chronicle that the deputy, who has not been identified, radioed that shots had been fired six minutes after first contacting the driver.

The man's name has not been released.

Wofford says investigators are reviewing the deputy's body camera footage, which "shows what transpired prior, during and after the incident."