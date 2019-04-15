Nashville music center to debut with August Vince Gill show

NASHVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An indoor performing arts center is set to open this summer in a southern Indiana tourist mecca a decade after an arson fire destroyed its longtime music venue.

Brown County Music Center officials said Monday that country singer Vince Gill will perform Aug. 24 in the first show at the new 2,000-seat indoor venue in Nashville.

Executive Director Dana Beth Evans tells The Indianapolis Star the $12.5 million concert hall will have beer and family gardens and state-of-the-art sound and lighting.

Brown County attracts more than 3 million visitors each year to the rustic, forest-filled county.

But the county has lacked a big concert venue since the Little Nashville Opry venue was destroyed by a 2009 arson fire. That venue brought in Johnny Cash, Kenny Chesney and other big acts.

