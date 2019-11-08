Navy employee gets 40 years in prison for child pornography

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A man who was employed by the U.S. Navy when he coerced children into sending him sexually explicit videos and photos has been sentenced in Maryland to 40 years in federal prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul Grimm also on Thursday sentenced 36-year-old Spencer Steckman to lifetime supervised release following his prison term.

The Justice Department said in a news release that Steckman enticed at least 10 preteen and teenage boys into sending him recordings of their sexually explicit conduct.

The former resident of Silver Spring, Maryland, pleaded guilty in June to one count of production of child pornography, one count of transportation of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Steckman has remained detained since Navy investigators arrested him in Japan in March 2018.