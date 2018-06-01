Nevada inmate convicted of violent Clark County crime dies

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 51-year-old Nevada inmate who was serving up to five years in prison for a violent crime in Clark County has died.

The Nevada Department of Corrections said Friday that Lantze Eichinger died Tuesday at a hospice care facility in Las Vegas.

Eichinger had only recently arrived at the High Desert State Prison after he was sentenced to two to five years in prison for conspiracy to commit violent crime.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine his official cause of death

Corrections officials say they've been unable to locate any of his family. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 775-887-3309.