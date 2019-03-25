Nevada state snow plow driver convicted of DUI in wreck

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada man has been convicted of driving under the influence in connection with an accident involving a snow plow and a pickup truck on the Mount Rose Highway.

Prosecutors say 44-year-old Eric Christianson was high on methamphetamine when he was operating a state-owned snow plow on State Route 431 last year and crossed into oncoming traffic, striking a pickup truck.

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office said Monday a jury found Christianson guilty last week of driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing substantial bodily harm. The driver of the pickup truck, a 62-year-old California man, suffered a fractured leg and had to have his foot amputated.

Christianson faces up to 20 years in prison at his sentencing scheduled for June 6.