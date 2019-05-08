New Jersey shooting death suspect captured in Pennsylvania

PLAINFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey man sought in a deadly street shooting has been captured in Pennsylvania.

Samir Crews was arrested Tuesday without incident in Bethlehem by members of the Union County Homicide Task Force and U.S. Marshals Service. He was awaiting an extradition hearing, which has not been scheduled.

The 18-year-old North Plainfield man is accused of shooting 19-year-old David Perez, a Plainfield resident who was found wounded April 28 on a city street. He was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.

Crews is charged with murder and weapons offenses. It wasn't known Wednesday if he's retained an attorney.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.