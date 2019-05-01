New Mexico woman wanted by FBI, accused of a fatal shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The FBI says a New Mexico woman is being sought on a federal criminal complaint charging her with murder.

Officials in the FBI's Albuquerque division say 28-year-old Trudy Martinez is accused of fatally shooting another adult in Twin Lakes last Friday night.

They say Martinez fled the scene with her three children, ages 5, 9 and 10.

The FBI says Martinez is also accused of using a firearm in a crime of violence and crimes occurring on the Navajo Nation.

Authorities say the 5-foot-3 Martinez should be considered armed and dangerous.