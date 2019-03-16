New charges for man accused of spying on family's bathroom

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man accused of installing a video camera in a family's bathroom is now facing additional felony charges.

The Messenger-Inquirer reports 41-year-old Ryan C. Lloyd was charged with video voyeurism in December. He is now charged with promoting a sexual performance by a minor and three counts of misdemeanor voyeurism.

Police say a family hired Lloyd to fix a light fixture. A few days later, the family discovered a camera with an SD card had been wired to the light fixture. Police found 87 recordings on the card, including two images of a naked juvenile and images of two partially nude adults.

Lloyd was released from jail on Thursday after posting a $50,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 18.

