New trial date for mom accused of letting kids live in filth

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Another trial date has been set for an eastern Iowa woman accused of letting seven children live surrounded by garbage, rotten food and feces.

Dubuque County records say 35-year-old Tiesha Martin has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of child endangerment. Her trial originally was scheduled to begin March 19 but was delayed until April 23, then June 11, June 25 and now Sept. 5.

The records say police and a social worker checking on the children at Martin's residence Jan. 2 found the squalid conditions and say the children were sharing just one bedroom and bed.

Thirty-four-year-old Jermaine Watson is the father of Martin's youngest child, and he pleaded guilty to child endangerment and two drug counts. He's been given two years of probation.