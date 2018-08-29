No-bail detention continued for man accused of shooting cops

FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A man accused of shooting two Massachusetts police officers will be held without bail for another 120 days, under an agreement between the prosecution and defense.

A dangerousness hearing was held Wednesday in Falmouth District Court for 21-year-old Malik Koval, of East Falmouth. He's charged with shooting Falmouth officers Donald DeMiranda and Ryan Moore in July as they responded to a reported disturbance involving Koval.

Both officers survived, and Koval was shot several times as police returned fire. DeMiranda was shot in the shoulder, and his bulletproof vest stopped a shot to his chest. Moore suffered a bullet graze wound to his neck.

Koval's lawyer has requested funds for a psychiatric evaluation and an investigator.

A judge has scheduled a probable cause hearing in the case for Sept. 26.