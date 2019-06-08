No bail for retired Florida educator in shooting rampage

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A retired Florida educator who police say was involved in a shooting rampage will not be getting out of jail anytime soon.

A judge denied bail for 81-year-old Solomon Stinson, a former member of the Miami-Dade County School Board and school principal.

The Miami Herald reports Stinson was arrested Sunday after a bizarre series of events in which police say he threatened several people with a handgun and fired he weapon in at least three separate instances, including at police after he crashed his car. No one was injured in the shootings.

Stinson is jailed on seven felony charges, including premeditated attempted murder and aggravated assault with intent to kill.

His attorney declined comment Friday.