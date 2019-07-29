No bond for man accused in Wisconsin brothers' disappearance

This document provided by the Clinton County Missouri Sheriff's Department shows a missing poster for Justin Diemel. Justin and his brother Nick Diemel, who owned Diemel's Livestock in Bonduel, Wis., have been missing since July 21, 2019, when they were in northwest Missouri to check cattle for their business. A judge denied bond on Monday July, 29, for Garland "Joey" Nelson charged with tampering with a rental vehicle used by the two missing brothers. (Clinton County Missouri Sheriff's Department via AP)

BRAYMER, Mo. (AP) — A sheriff says recent heavy rains hampered the search for two Wisconsin brothers missing in Missouri.

Several law enforcement agencies have searched since July 21 for Nick and Justin Diemel, who were in northwest Missouri on a business trip for the livestock operation they operate in Bonduel, Wisconsin.

Authorities say case is considered a death investigation but the brothers' bodies haven't been found.

Callaway County Sheriff Jerry Galloway said Monday several inches of rain during the weekend slowed down the search. But he said authorities are pursuing "a lot" of leads.

Earlier Monday, a man charged with tampering with a rental truck used by the Diemel brothers was denied bond.

Charging documents indicate that Garland "Joey" Nelson abandoned the truck in a commuter parking lot after the brothers visited one of his farm operations.