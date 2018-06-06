No charges planned in fatal shooting of Des Moines man

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors have decided not to file charges in the shooting death of a Des Moines man.

Police say 40-year-old Jerry Goff was fatally shot early Sunday morning at a residence west of downtown Des Moines.

Polk County Attorney John Sarcone says the shooting was domestic in nature and a "clear case of self-defense." Authorities have not released the name of the person who shot Goff nor provided details on what led up to it.