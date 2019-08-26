No criminal charges in death of baby who choked on pine cone

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina will not file criminal charges in the death of a 10-month-old boy who choked on a pine cone at day care and died.

WRAL-TV reports the Wake County District Attorney's Office says the child's death was a tragic accident.

Areon Ellington's grandmother Helena Harris says she dropped him off at A Hug a Day Care in Raleigh in May and got a call hours later that he was choking. Areon died at the center.

The state Department of Health and Human Services suspended the day care's license after the incident. It's unclear whether the day care has appealed the suspension.

Information from: WRAL-TV, http://www.wral.com