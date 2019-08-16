No indictment for Union Pacific railroad officer in shooting

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A grand jury has found no criminal wrongdoing by a Union Pacific railroad officer for the November shooting of a Mason City man.

Cerro Gordo County Attorney Carlyle Dalen tells the Globe Gazette that the grand jury opted not to indict Union Pacific Special Agent Louis Miner after convening this week.

State investigators say Miner stopped Nathan Lee Olson for trespassing on UP property on Nov. 29 and an altercation ensued before Miner shot Olson near a railroad crossing in Mason City. Police have not said whether Olson was armed when he was shot.

Olson was hospitalized for about two months following the shooting.

Union Pacific Railroad, based in Omaha, Nebraska, employs certified police officers to patrol its properties across the Midwest.

___

Information from: Globe Gazette, http://www.globegazette.com/