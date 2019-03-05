No prison time for law officer convicted of corrupting boy

WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — A former northwestern North Dakota law officer convicted of having sex with a teenage boy will not serve prison time if he stays out of trouble over the next three years.

Bryton Dahl was accused of having sex with the boy while employed as a Williston police officer and as a McKenzie County Sheriff's deputy. The boy was 16 and Dahl 22 at the time.

Dahl was convicted last November of felony corruption or solicitation of a minor and faced up to five years in prison. Judge Benjamen Johnson on Monday gave him credit for about four months he spent behind bars and sentenced him to three years of probation.