No suspects in fatal shooting in southeastern Oklahoma

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say there are no suspects in the fatal shooting of a man whose body was discovered near a southeastern Oklahoma intersection.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris says the victim's body was discovered Saturday morning in McAlester, about 105 miles (169 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

Morris says the man appeared to have been fatally shot at an intersection northwest of McAlester. The sheriff says investigators found shell casings at the scene.

Morris says the victim has not been identified but appeared to be younger than 20 years old. Investigators found a tattoo and a ring, but the sheriff says the man didn't have any identifying items on him like a phone or identification.

He says the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been collecting evidence in the area.