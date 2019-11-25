Nonprofit to give $3.8 million to Dayton shooting victims

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio nonprofit has approved the disbursement of $3.8 million to victims of the August mass shooting in Dayton.

The Community Oversight Committee chose 47 applicants to receive a charitable gift from the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

Seventy percent of the money raised is being distributed to families of deceased victims, with the remaining funds divided among hospitalized victims based on severity of injury.

Dayton Daily News reports that the family of the shooter, Connor Betts, will be among those receiving a charitable gift, because their daughter Megan was among the nine people killed in the Aug. 4 mass shooting in the city's Oregon District.