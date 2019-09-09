North Carolina man accused of stabbing wife, 3 children

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have arrested a man accused of stabbing and severely injuring his wife and three children.

News outlets report 54-year-old Carl Barkley was arrested Monday morning. The Wake County Sheriff's Office told news outlets they think Barkley stabbed his family members around 10 p.m. Sunday at a home in Raleigh before fleeing.

WRAL reports Barkley's 53-year-old wife and three children aged 23, 22 and 16 were transported to a hospital where the 16-year-old and 22-year-old were listed in critical condition. The woman and the 23-year-old were stable.

Barkley is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.