North Carolina man arrested for violating gathering order

TARBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been arrested after deputies who were responding to a call about a shooting found more than 70 people at a barn, a sheriff's office said.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Bynum Drive in Pinetops last Saturday in reference to shots fired into a residence, news sources reported on Thursday When deputies reached the scene, they saw vehicles leaving the area, and when they went to the back of the residence, they found more than 70 people, which is in violation of Gov. Roy Cooper's order limiting gatherings.

John Fitzgerald Taylor of Pinetops was charged last Saturday for violating the governor's executive order. Authorities said Taylor was responsible for the gathering.

As for the report of gunfire, deputies said the shooting happened on the street and that a stray bullet went into the back kitchen window of a nearby residence nearby. No one was hurt and there have been no arrests in that incident.