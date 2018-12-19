North Carolina ,man arrested in Georgia shooting death

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged with murder in a shooting in Georgia last year that authorities initially said might have been self-defense.

News outlets reported that 58-year-old David Lee Billings was arrested in Bladen County, North Carolina, on Monday and was transferred to Peach County.

Billings is charged with murder in the shooting death of 35-year-old Lloyd Goldie of Fort Valley. He was found in the carport of a house near Byron June 9, 2017.

Authorities said last year that Goldie had been in a confrontation with one of three women at a house. Authorities said it appeared that Billings had intervened in the dispute when Goldie tried to force his way into the house with a .45-caliber pistol.

It was not known if Billings has an attorney.