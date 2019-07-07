North Carolina man charged after shots fired at police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer after he was arrested in a home-barricade situation in which police say he exchanged fire with officers.

Fayetteville Police on Saturday announced charges against 47-year-old Russell Peverley including three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Police said Peverley barricaded himself in his home late Friday night after neighbors called police to report a domestic disturbance. Officers heard gunshots when they arrived.

Police say he fired at the officers, and they returned fire. Police said no officers were injured, but multiple police cars were struck with bullets.

Peverley was arrested early Saturday morning and taken to the hospital for treatment. It is unclear if he was shot.

Peverley is white. The races of the officers were not released.