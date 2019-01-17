North Carolina man jailed on $5 million bond for murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man is jailed on a $5 million bond after authorities say he killed a man at an apartment complex last year.

WITN in Greenville reports police said warrants were obtained for Ricardo Hardison last Friday after he had been on the run for nearly two months. Authorities filed multiple charges against Hardison, including first-degree murder, in the shooting death of Ralph Boggs on Nov. 19.

Law enforcement agencies from Guilford and Randolph counties arrested Hardison after deputies spotted him. During a chase through the two counties, authorities say cocaine and marijuana was being thrown from the car.

Hardison's lawyer asked for a $2 million bond during a hearing on Thursday, but prosecutors said Hardison had violated his parole, and he has a violent criminal history.

