North Carolina parents charged after teen shoots himself

MARION, N.C. (AP) — Sheriff's investigators in North Carolina have charged two parents with involuntary manslaughter after a teenager in their home accidentally shot himself and died.

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office told news outlets 50-year-old Kimberly Cable and 46-year-old Roger Dale Cable are also charged with failure to store a firearm to protect a minor.

Investigators said 16-year-old Kyle Storm Lee was visiting the couple's son and playing around with a .44-caliber revolver on Friday when he shot himself in the head.

Detective Paul Alkire said there was a number of guns in the house to which the teenagers had access.

The Cables are free on $17,000 bond apiece. It's not known if they have attorneys.